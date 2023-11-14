 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pick against the spread, over/under for Pacers vs. 76ers on Tuesday, November 14

We go over some of the best betting options for Tuesday’s matchup between the Pacers and 76ers.

By Henry Palattella
Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers passes past Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on November 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.&nbsp; Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers (6-4) have been one of the best stories at the start of this year’s NBA season, and they’ll look to pick up a big win on Tuesday when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers (8-1) in a pivotal Group A game in the In-Season Tournament.

The 76ers will be without forwards Nicholas Batum (personal reasons) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (fractured rib) while Joel Embiid is questionable with hip soreness.

The 76ers are 5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total is set at 239. Philadelphia is -205 on the moneyline while Indiana is +170.

Pacers vs. 76ers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pacers +5

While the Pacers are coming off an 11-point loss to the 76ers in their last meeting, they had won their prior three games. Dynamic point guard Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 24 points and 12 assists a game. Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey is coming off a 50-point game on the other side but I like Indiana to keep this close.

Over/Under: Over 239

These two teams combined for 263 points in their last matchup, but this is still an incredible amount of points. I don’t expect this matchup to reach those heights, but I think 240 is reachable. This over has hit in Indiana’s last five games, and I’m expecting the Pacers to set the tone offensively on Tuesday.

