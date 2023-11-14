Pick against the spread, over/under for Pacers vs. 76ers on Tuesday, November 14

The Indiana Pacers (6-4) have been one of the best stories at the start of this year’s NBA season, and they’ll look to pick up a big win on Tuesday when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers (8-1) in a pivotal Group A game in the In-Season Tournament.

The 76ers will be without forwards Nicholas Batum (personal reasons) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (fractured rib) while Joel Embiid is questionable with hip soreness.

The 76ers are 5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total is set at 239. Philadelphia is -205 on the moneyline while Indiana is +170.

Pacers vs. 76ers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pacers +5

While the Pacers are coming off an 11-point loss to the 76ers in their last meeting, they had won their prior three games. Dynamic point guard Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 24 points and 12 assists a game. Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey is coming off a 50-point game on the other side but I like Indiana to keep this close.

Over/Under: Over 239

These two teams combined for 263 points in their last matchup, but this is still an incredible amount of points. I don’t expect this matchup to reach those heights, but I think 240 is reachable. This over has hit in Indiana’s last five games, and I’m expecting the Pacers to set the tone offensively on Tuesday.