NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, November 14

We’ve got 10 games on Tuesday’s NBA slate with In-Season Tournament action resuming, so there’s plenty of opportunities to find value plays for DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Marvin Bagley, Pistons, $5,000

Bagley is in line to get the start for Detroit with Jalen Duren ruled out due to an ankle injury. The big man hasn’t exactly lit up the world, averaging 18.9 DKFP per game. He hit 23.5 DKFP when he played 33 minutes, and you can expect a similar workload tonight. The Hawks are 28th in fantasy points allowed, so the matchup is very favorable for Bagley.

Rui Hachimura, Lakers, $4,900

There’s a lot of upside here. Hachimura went for 32.3 DKFP in the last game when he got the start due to LeBron James’ injury. The King is questionable tonight, which means another start could be in the cards for Hachimura. He’s averaging 23.4 DKFP per game, so even if James does play, there’s a solid floor for the combo forward. The Grizzlies are thin on the interior.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Hawks, $4,900

Trae Young is out tonight, which means Bogdanovic is in line to get the start alongside Dejounte Murray. The combo guard has been getting big minutes regularly and now has some upside with more usage. Bogdanovic is averaging 25.5 DKFP per game and has a good matchup with Detroit ranking 23rd in fantasy points allowed to opposing wings.