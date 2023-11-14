Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday’s games

We’ve got 10 games on Tuesday’s NBA slate as In-Season Tournament play continues. Here’s a look at our favorite player props for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Anthony Edwards over 26.5 points vs. Warriors (-120)

The Timberwolves star has been on fire lately, going over this mark in four of the last five games with his lone under coming at 26 points. In that span, Edwards is shooting 50.9% from the floor. He went for 33 points against Golden State in Sunday’s game and should be able to continue his scoring streak tonight.

Dejounte Murray over 8.5 assists vs. Pistons (-110)

Trae Young is out for personal reasons, which means Murray will lead the Hawks offensively. This is a tough matchup as the Pistons rank second in assists allowed, but there’s going to be too much usage to feel good about the under. Murray averaged 5.6 assists per game with Young in the lineup, so he should receive enough of a bump with the extra usage to go over this line.

Victor Wembanyama under 9.5 rebounds vs. Thunder (-105)

The Spurs rookie in 3-3 on overs for this line in the last six, but all three unders came at nine rebounds. Wembanyama has had some early struggles, though his rebounding remains solid due to his height. However, I like Chet Holmgren to put some pressure on Wembanyama in this matchup that will be the first defining moment of the Rookie of the Year race. Take the No. 1 pick to go under this mark tonight.