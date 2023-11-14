Best kickers to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 11 of 2023 NFL season

While kickers can sometimes be an afterthought when it comes to fantasy, a good kicker can end up being the difference between a win and a loss. Here are three kickers to consider streaming for this week.

Fantasy football waiver wire: Kicker pickups for Week 11

Chris Boswell, Steelers

Rostership: Yahoo 19%, ESPN 5%

Boswell’s one of the best kickers in the world and is in a good spot with a Steelers team that struggles to finish drives off. The Steelers will be going against the Browns' stellar defense in Week 11, so I’m expecting plenty of drives to stall in the red zone.

Greg Zuerlein, Jets

Rostership: Yahoo 10%, ESPN 8%

Zuerlein went 4-for-4 last week to account for all the Jets scoring against the Raiders. He’s in the same boat as Boswell in that his offense just can’t complete drives. He’s worth a look in deeper leagues.

Matt Ammendola, Texans

Rostership: Yahoo 0%, ESPN 0%

Ammendola burst onto the scene in his first game with the Texans, as he went 3-for-3 on field goals and knocked in the game-winner in the Texans’ upset win over the Bengals. With Ka’imi Fairbairn on injured reserve, Ammendola’s a kicker you can pick up and start for the next couple of weeks.