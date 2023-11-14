Best D/STs to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 11 of 2023 NFL season

Most fantasy players stream their defense every week, and Week 11 is no exception. Here are three under-the-radar defenses to consider this week.

Fantasy football waiver wire: D/ST pickups for Week 11

Jacksonville Jaguars

Rostership: Yahoo 20%, ESPN 24%

While the Jaguars defense allowed 34 points to the 49ers last week, they’ll get a chance to bounce back against the Titans. Trevor Lawrence has Tennesse’s number for most of his career, so I’m expecting the Jags defense to benefit from their offense’s dominance.

Minnesota Vikings

Rostership: Yahoo 18%, ESPN 24%

The Vikings had three picks and two sacks last week against the Saints last week, and are now going against the Broncos on Sunday Night Football in Week 11. Russell Wilson and the Broncos are playing better, but the Vikings' defense is hot. I’d consider streaming this week.

Houston Texans

Rostership: Yahoo 5%, ESPN 6%

The Texans are in the thick of the postseason race thanks in large part to the play of quarterback CJ Stroud, but their defense has held its own as of late and is coming off a game where they had two interceptions and four sacks against the Bengals. They’ll be going against the Cardinals and will have a week’s worth of film to study when it comes to how Kyler Murray looks in this year’s offense. Houston’s not a bad play for this week.