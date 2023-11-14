Best tight ends to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 11 of 2023 NFL season

Week 10 was a bleak fantasy week for tight ends, as there were only three tight ends to reach double-digit points. With that in mind, here are three underrated tight ends to consider this week if you’re looking to move off your starter.

Fantasy football waiver wire: POS pickups for Week 11

Luke Musgrave, Packers

Rostership: Yahoo 23%, ESPN 17%

Musgrave had 64 yards last week against the Steelers on receptions of 36 and 28 yards. He’s caught five passes for 115 yards and a touchdown over his last two games and seems to be establishing a rapport with quarterback Jordan Love. While the Packers are struggling, Musgrave is trending up.

Tyler Conklin, Jets

Rostership: Yahoo 11%, ESPN 11%

Another tight end who has done well as his team has struggled, Conklin has emerged as Zach Wilson’s second favorite target behind Garrett Wilson and is coming off a seven-target, 70-yard game against the Raiders. Conklin’s had back-to-back seven-point games, which is incredibly important in the inconsistent tight end market.

Michael Mayer, Raiders

Rostership: Yahoo 10%, ESPN 3%

Mayer caught three catches for 19 yards on Sunday night along with pulling in his first career touchdown. While Mayer had failed to get more than 1.9 fantasy points in his three games prior, the rookie tight end seems to have a connection with new Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell and is worth a look in deeper leagues.