Best wide receivers to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 11 of 2023 NFL season

As Week 10 comes to an end, we take a look at some of the best potential wide receivers to add from the waiver wire ahead of your Week 11 fantasy matchups.

Fantasy football waiver wire: WR pickups for Week 11

Romeo Doubs or Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

Rostership: 40% (Doubs), 15.2% (Reed)

While you probably shouldn’t bank the success of your fantasy team on this Packers’ passing offense, both Doubs and Reed had promising days — and more importantly, QB Jordan Love had a promising day. While Love has been underperforming this season, impacting his receivers’ fantasy outcomes, both Doubs and Reed have been solid playmakers. Doubs finished Week 10 with three receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown, and Reed led the team with five receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown. The Packers face the Chargers in Week 11.

Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

Rostership: 33.3%

The rookie Johnston has been one of the only Chargers receivers to remain healthy this season. In a banged-up receiving corps, Johnston is a good fantasy pickup if for no other reason than the process of elimination. He finished Week 10 with four receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown, his first of the season. The Chargers face the Packers next weekend. Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer are both on injured reserve.

Noah Brown, Houston Texans

Rostership: 25%

Brown looked fantastic against the Bengals in the Texans’ Week 10 win. He finished the day with a team-high 172 receiving yards over seven receptions. Though he didn’t find the end zone, Brown could be becoming a favorite target of quarterback CJ Stroud. The Texans are still figuring out what works and what doesn’t this season, and Brown certainly seemed to work today. The Texans face the Cardinals next week.

Trenton Irwin, Cincinnati Bengals

Rostership: 3.8%

With both Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase banged up, Trenton Irwin has been seeing an increase in action with the Cincinnati offense. Irwin finished the day with two receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown. While Irwin hasn’t been the most consistent target for Joe Burrow, he has his days, and if Higgins remains out and Chase is limited, Irwin could be a solid pickup. The Bengals face the Ravens in Week 11.