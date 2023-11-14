Best running backs to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 11 of 2023 NFL season

Let’s take a look at which running backs may be worth a waiver wire pickup ahead of Week 11 following impressive performances in Week 10.

Fantasy football waiver wire: Running back pickups for Week 11

Devin Singletary, Houston Texans

Rostership: 49.8%

Singletary may have just solidified his spot as the Texans’ top RB with his explosive performance against the Bengals in Week 10. Dameon Pierce’s absence did not make much of a dent as Singletary rushed for a whopping 150 yards against the Cincinnati defense. We should expect to see plenty more of him after that dominant game. The Texans face the Cardinals in Week 11.

Keaton Mitchell, Baltimore Ravens

Rostership: 23.2%

The Ravens have been getting creative with their backfield usage ever since JK Dobbins’ season ended far too early. They tried the Gus Edwards-Justice Hill pairing for a while, but the rookie Mitchell has been seeing a significant uptick in action over the past two weeks. He scored in Week 9 and Week 10, and finished the day with 34 rushing yards against a tough Browns run defense. The Ravens face the Bengals in Week 11.

Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys

Rostership: 3.7%

Tony Pollard has not quite been living up to expectations this season, and we may be seeing more of Dowdle going forward. The second-string RB finished Week 10 with a team-high 79 rushing yards over 12 carries, scoring his first touchdown of the season. His 12 carries were the most he’s had all season. Keep an eye on the backfield splits between Pollard and Dowdle. The Cowboys face the Panthers next week.

Ty Chandler, Minnesota Vikings

Rostership: 2.7%

With Cam Akers out for the season with an Achilles tear and Alexander Mattison sidelined for the foreseeable future with a concussion, the Vikings run game lands in the hands of Ty Chandler. Chandler finished Week 10 with 45 rushing yards and a touchdown, and we can expect him to carry the large majority of the load in the backfield alongside Josh Dobbs in Week 11. The Vikings face the Broncos next week.