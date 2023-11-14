Best QBs to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 11 of 2023 NFL season

While it can be tough to find fantasy value at quarterback this late in the season, there are still some lower-tier options to consider if your starter is on a bye or injured.

Fantasy football waiver wire: QB pickups for Week 11

Josh Dobbs, Vikings

Rostership: Yahoo 53%, ESPN 39%

Dobbs continued to wow the world last week with 268 yards passing with a touchdown along with rushing for 44 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings win. Justin Jefferson’s about to come back which raises his ceiling even more. He’s a must-grab on the waiver wire this week.

Aidan O’Connell, Raiders

Rostership: Yahoo 5%, ESPN 2%

O’Connell’s gone 2-1 as the Raiders starter and seems to be a solid game-manager who should be able to do enough to keep his team in the game. He tossed a touchdown against the Jets and is going against a Dolphins defense that struggles in defending the pass.

Jameis Winston, Saints

Rostership: Yahoo 0%, ESPN 0%

Winston took over after starter Derrick Carr was carted off with an injury and tossed for 122 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions during his time on the field. The classic Jameis experience. If Carr’s out this week then Jameis is worth a look this week.