Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 11 in 14-team leagues

We’ve reached Week 11 of the NFL season, which means that you probably need to dip into the waiver pool to fill some holes on your roster. Here’s a look at three under-the-radar players to consider picking up in deeper leagues.

Week 11 Fantasy football waiver wire pickups in 14-team leagues

Ty Chandler, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Rostership: Yahoo 8%, ESPN 3%

Chandler had 45 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries last week and could be in line for a bigger role in the Vikings offense this week if starting running back Alexander Mattison isn’t able to play due to a concussion. Chandler and Mattison both had eight carries prior to Mattison’s injury, so there’s also some evidence to believe that Chandler will have a bigger role regardless. He’s worth a roster spot this week.

Trenton Irwin, WR, Bengals

Rostership: Yahoo 8%, ESPN 4%

With Tee Higgins (hamstring) out, Irwin picked up the slack with two catches for 54 yards and a touchdown against the Texans. Higgins' status is still up in the air for Thursday, which means that Irwin could be back in the picture. While the Bengals will be going up against a tough Ravens defense, I have faith in Joe Burrow’s ability to make magic happen with Irwin.

Demario Douglas, WR, Patriots

Rostership: ESPN 36%, Yahoo 27%

Douglas hauled in six catches for 84 yards in Germany last week, which is the second straight week he’s led the Patriots in receiving yards and recorded 10+ PPR points. The Patriots' offense stinks, but Douglas is a versatile enough talent that it seems like the team is making a point to get a ball in his hand no matter who’s behind center.