Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 11 in 10-team leagues

As the NFL season turns the page toward Week 11, a handful of big performances from last week’s slate has put some players on the fantasy radar. If you need a TE1 with a starting upside or need to pivot at quarterback with four teams on the bye, we have the rundown on the best available waiver wire pickups for Week 11.

Here are the best waiver wire pickups in 10-team fantasy leagues, where you may have more available options than usual.

Week 11 Fantasy football waiver wire pickups in 10-team leagues

Devin Singletary, RB, Houston Texans

Rostership: 49.8% ESPN

Singletary isn’t a confident RB1 in fantasy leagues, but he’s one of the top candidates to consider for fantasy managers impacted by bye weeks. Week 10 was no better representation of that fact, with Singletary carrying the ball 30 times for 150 yards and a touchdown, which amounted to 23.1 PPR fantasy points. With Dameon Pierce banged up, Singletary carries immense value given his ability to step up to lead the backfield when needed.

Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals

Rostership: 49.7% ESPN

In Kyler Murray’s first game back, McBride caught eight of his nine targets for 131 receiving yards and 21.1 PPR fantasy points. The Cardinals' tight end was already an intriguing fantasy candidate, but with his franchise quarterback back in tow, his ceiling immediately bumps up to a TE1. With a rostership percentage just under 50 percent, make no mistake that the time is now to pick him up and plug him in as a weekly starter.

Joshua Dobbs, QB, Minnesota Vikings

Rostership: 38.5% ESPN

Dobbs did it once again in his second game with the Vikings, throwing for 268 yards and a touchdown en route to finishing with 25.12 fantasy points. He’s put up a combined 50 fantasy points while adding 110 yards on the ground through those two contests. With four more teams on their bye next week, Dobbs is one of the few viable fantasy quarterbacks who can be plugged into lineups on any given week.

Keaton Mitchell, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Rostership: 23.3% ESPN

After putting up 20.4 PPR fantasy points two weeks ago, Mitchell stayed fantasy-relevant with a 13.6 performance in Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens’ rookie tailback managed this impact off of just three carries for 34 rushing yards while finding the end zone was the icing on the cake. He’s playing himself into every week starter consideration for fantasy managers, and he’s likely due for an increase in touches as the season continues onward.