Best available fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 11

As the NFL season turns the page toward Week 11, a handful of big performances from last week’s slate has put some players on the fantasy radar. If you need a TE1 with immense upside or are in search of a viable flex candidate on a week-to-week basis, we have the rundown on the best available waiver wire pickups for Week 11.

Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals

Rostership: 49.7% ESPN

A Cardinals tight end had not reached 100 receiving yards in nearly three decades heading into Week 10. In Kyler Murray’s first game back, McBride caught eight of his nine targets for 131 receiving yards and 21.1 PPR fantasy points. The tight end position is notoriously top-heavy, but with Murray now back in the fold, McBride remains one of the few TE1s out on the waiver wire with a rostership percentage just under 50 percent, so the time is now to pick him up.

Roschon Johnson, RB, Chicago Bears

Rostership: 30.6% ESPN

With the Bears’ season trending downward and toward another likely top draft pick, the organization could opt to play their younger players more down the stretch. Over his last three games, Johnson has seen 11 targets go his way, which speaks to his value in PPR formats. He played 42 percent of the Bears' offensive snaps in Week 10, and though his ceiling doesn’t jump off the page, he could be an appealing flex candidate moving forward.

Noah Brown, WR, Houston Texans

Rostership: 25% ESPN

Brown is now riding a two-week streak of 20-plus fantasy points and has solidified himself as a fixture in the Texans’ passing game. With C.J. Stroud continuously playing himself into Offensive Rookie of the Year consideration, the sound strategy for fantasy managers is to leverage his encouraging play by any means. That means taking a flyer on Brown, who may well have already leapfrogged the veteran Robert Woods in the pecking order.

Keaton Mitchell, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Rostership: 23.3% ESPN

After putting up 20.4 PPR fantasy points two weeks ago, Mitchell stayed fantasy-relevant with a 13.6 performance in Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns. Even more impressive is that he managed this level of production off of just three carries for 34 rushing yards, with the crown jewel being finding the end zone. Mitchell is playing himself into every week starter consideration, as he’s likely due for an increase in touches as the season continues onward.