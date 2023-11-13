Patrick Mahomes, Lindsey Vonn, Kyle Brandt to appear on Week 10 MNF ManningCast

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli or the ‘ManningCast’ will return tonight for the Week 10 matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills. This will the sixth ManningCast of the year as they continue through their third season of the simulcast.

The broadcast will begin at 8:13 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the two Super Bowl winning brothers will have three guests for tonight with Patrick Mahomes, Lindsey Vonn, and Kyle Brandt set to make an appearance on the show.

Mahomes will appear as the first guest for tonight’s show and he should be rejuvanted as the Kansas City Chiefs are fresh off their bye week. The two-time MVP was excellent through the first half of the regular season and to no surprise, has his team sitting atop the AFC standings. The Chiefs are prepping for a Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles one week from now, a game that the Manning’s will also be calling.

Rounding out the guest list for tonight is the retired Olympic gold medalist skier Vonn, as well as one of the co-hosts for NFL Network’s Good Morning Football Kyle Brandt. We’ll see if Brandt gets to witness an “Angry Run” live.