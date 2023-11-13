Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson resigns amid ongoing NCAA investigation

Arizona state athletic director Ray Anderson announced his resignation on Monday, ending his decade-long tenure as the head of the Sun Devil athletic department. He leaves following a tenure full of controversies in Tempe, most notably the ongoing NCAA investigation into the football program for alleged recruiting violations that resulted in the school self imposing a bowl ban this season.

Previously a sports agent with AR Sports, Anderson’s tenure at ASU is defined by his hiring of former NFL head coach Herm Edwards in 2018. Edwards was a former client of Anderson’s at AR Sports, explaining how he got the job despite having no prior experience coaching college football. The head coach was doing a decent job on the field before reports began surfacing that the program was under NCAA investigation for allegedly hosting recruits during the COVID dead period in 2020 and 2021.

What resulted was a mass overhaul of his staff prior to the 2022 season, moves interpreted as Edwards and Anderson throwing the assistants under the bus to save the head coach’s job. Edwards himself would be fired three games into the 2022 season, eventually leading to Anderson hiring Kenny Dillingham as the new head coach in the offseason. With a depleted roster and a bowl ban as a result of the previous staff’s mess, the Sun Devils are currently 3-7 in Dillingham’s first season.

The NCAA investigation coincided with another serious controversy in 2021 as former senior associate athletic director David Cohen filed a $1.5 million federal civil lawsuit against Anderson and the school. Cohen alleged that his 2019 termination came as retaliation for him pushing the school to investigate sexual harassment claims made by three women against booster Bart Wear.

Men’s basketball head coach Bobby Hurley also sent a scathing email to Anderson about his minimization of the allegations against Wear, stating “you have chosen to create your own numeric scale on what sexual assault means which is disturbing.”

Jim Rund will serve as ASU’s interim athletic director as they seek out a permanent replacement. Whoever emerges as the new Sun Devil AD will inherit the fallout of these controversies, as well as overseeing the school’s move to the Big 12.