Monday Night Raw preview for November 13 episode: Judgement Day vs. Rhodes/Uso rematch

Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Capital One Arena in Washington DC.

We’re less than two weeks away from Survivor Series on November 25 and we already have the first WarGames match announced for the show. Tonight’s Raw from the nation’s capital should be a fun one as we barrel towards that show in Chicagoland.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, November 13

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

Finn Balor and Damian Priest will once again defend the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in the main event. Last Monday’s show ended with the announcement that the Judgement Day will be facing Rhodes, Uso, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn in WarGames at Survivor Series, so tonight’s title match will double as a preview for their clash in the double cage.

Shinsuke Nakamura will look to take out another member of the Alpha Academy when facing Otis tonight. Nakamura defeated fellow countryman Tozawa in a competitive match last week and was confronted by Otis afterwards. We’ll see how this clash of styles plays out.

The Miz is the new No. 1 contender for the Intercontinental title, defeating Ricochet, Bronson Reed, and Ivar in a fatal four-way match last Monday to earn the opportunity. After the match, he was attacked by Ivar and the two will face each other tonight.

Tommaso Ciampa will go one-on-one with Ludwig Kaiser just one week after Kaiser cost DIY their tag team match against the Creed Brothers.

Zoey Stark is the new No. 1 contender for the Rhea Ripley’s Women’s World Championship, winning a battle royale last week. We should hear from both her and the champ as they barrel towards their title match at Survivor Series.

Xia Li has been making her presence felt in recent weeks. She attacked Candice LeRae backstage two weeks ago and then attacked Becky Lynch before the battle royale last Monday. She then showed up on NXT the following night to challenge Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s title. Tonight, she’ll go one-on-one with LeRae’s best friend Indi Hartwell.

Predictions