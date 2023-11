Odds for 2023 RSM Classic, final PGA TOUR event of 2023

The 2023 RSM Classic tees off from Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simon’s Island, Georgia this week. The tournament marks the final event of FedExCup Fall, and will be the determining factor for many golfers as to whether they earn a PGA TOUR card for 2024. The full-field tournament will run from Thursday, November 16 through Sunday, November 19, with a cut after 36 holes on Friday.

Ludvig Aberg is the favorite to win this year, set at +1400 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Aberg, just 24 years old, has three top-15 wins in his last three FedExCup Fall tournaments. The Ryder Cup champion and PGA TOUR U winner is 96th in FedEx Cup points, thus safe for TOUR exempt status in 2024.

Russell Henley and Brian Harman follow at +1600 apiece, with Cameron Young at +1800 . All three have already qualified for their TOUR cards in 2024.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 RSM Classic, which tees off Thursday, November 16.