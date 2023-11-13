MLB rumor roundup: Could Braves make a run at Aaron Nola?

We’re now almost two weeks removed from the Rangers’ World Series win, and we’re still waiting for the first offseason domino to fall. With the non-tender deadline coming up on Friday, Nov. 17, and Winter Meetings the first weekend in December, it shouldn’t be too much longer until the Hot Stove starts really warming up.

Each weekday, we’ll be bringing you the latest news, rumors and reports from around MLB. Monday’s edition features plenty of interesting items, from the Braves’ potential interest in a frontline starter to the Angels making a run at White Sox infielder Tim Anderson. (As a reminder, here are our top 25 free agents as well as the 10 most interesting trade candidates this winter.)

MLB Hot Stove rumors: Monday, Nov. 13

Braves looking to add a starter — and Aaron Nola might be a good fit

Atlanta picked up its option on Charlie Morton last month, but the Braves are still looking to add to their rotation this offseason — and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the team could be looking to spend big to do.

One juicy name that Rosenthal specifically mentions: Long-time NL East rival Aaron Nola, now a free agent for the first time. Nola has plenty of experience with current Atlanta pitching coach Rick Kranitz, who was with the Phillies from 2016 to 2018. Philly remains very much in on Nola as well, but their failure to prevent him from hitting the market could be telling as to where the righty is leaning. The Braves currently have Spencer Strider, Max Fried, Morton and Bryce Elder locked into rotation spots in 2024, but you can never have too much starting pitching, and bringing in Nola (or someone like Blake Snell) would give Atlanta some long-term security as Fried and Morton hit free agency after next season.

Angels strongly interested in Tim Anderson

The Angels are “expressing strong interest” in the former White Sox infielder, per USA Today. L.A. has Zach Neto installed as their shortstop of the future, but Anderson could slot in at second base, where he would be a better fit defensively anyway. The Halos toggled between utility options like Luis Rengifo and Brandon Drury at the keystone in 2023, but their flexibility would allow them to play elsewhere on the diamond.

Anderson, 30, is coming off a truly dismal season, prompting the White Sox to decline his $14 million club option. That said, he did hit at least .301 every year from 2019-22, and he’s still young enough that there’s reason to believe he could regain his previous form with a change of scenery. In a free agent market thin on middle infielders, there are worse rolls of the dice than Anderson.

Mets out on Shohei Ohtani?

USA Today also reports from the aborted GM Meetings over the weekend that the Mets “believe they have no realistic chance to land” Ohtani and have shifted focus to another Japanese star, pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. New York was frequently listed among Ohtani’s most likely landing spots, largely due to owner Steve Cohen’s insatiable lust for big names and very, very deep pockets, but it’s unclear whether Ohtani would come to the East Coast — especially for a team that appears set to enter a bit of a rebuilding period.

Luis Arraez open to extension with Marlins

Fresh off a smashing first season in Miami, Luis Arraez told reporters over the weekend that he’s open to a long-term extension with the Marlins — but added that the front office has not reached out to him to begin discussions.

”They (Marlins) haven’t talked to me about an extension, but if they do, I’m available,” Arraez said, according to Daniel Álvarez-Montes. “I love Miami, I love my teammates. I feel at home when I play with those guys.”

That’s perhaps unsurprising, given the recent tumult in the wake of Kim Ng’s decision to step down as Miami’s lead baseball decision-maker. Still, the Fish would do well to lock up their best hitter as soon as possible: Arraez was the main offensive engine behind the team’s surprising playoff run this season, hitting .354/.393/.469 with 10 home runs while bagging his second consecutive batting title. The infielder isn’t scheduled to hit free agency until after the 2025 season, so new Marlins exec Peter Bendix does have some time.