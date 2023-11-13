Odds to win Netflix Cup: Four teams of F1 drivers, PGA TOUR golfers at Wynn Las Vegas

The PGA TOUR and Formula One will come together for Netflix’s first ever live golf tournament on Tuesday, November 14. Following the success of Drive to Survive and its golf spinoff, Full Swing, fans of the Netflix original shows will be seeing some familiar faces on Wynn Golf Course in Las Vegas.

The four-team tournament, which will take place in a match-play format, tees off at 6:00 p.m. ET and will air exclusively on Netflix. Two semifinal matches of eight holes each start things off, and the results of those matches will determine which two teams advance to the final round. The two semifinal winners will face off in a single-hole, winner-takes-all scramble, and the victor will take home the inaugural Netflix Cup. The eight-hole semifinals will also be played in a scramble format.

Here’s a look at the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the Netflix Cup from Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

2023 Netflix Cup: Odds to win