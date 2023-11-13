Teams, pairings for Netflix Cup with F1 drivers and PGA TOUR golfers in Las Vegas

Netflix will host its first ever live golf tournament on Tuesday, November 14, as they pair of PGA TOUR golfers and Formula One drivers in a match-play format at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. The tournament, which will be exclusively available to watch on Netflix, tees off at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The match-play will involve the four teams facing off in groups of two in a scramble over eight holes. The winners of each of the eight-hole semifinal matches will then face off in a single winner-takes-all hole, which will also be a scramble. Netflix will also provide some surprise challenges throughout the tournament.

Here is the full list of teams and their odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Netflix Cup teams & odds

Alex Albon (Williams Racing) and Max Homa (+225)

Pierre Gasly (BWT Alpine F1 Team) and Collin Morikawa (+250)

Carlos Sainz (Scuderia Ferrari) and Justin Thomas (+275)

Lando Norris (McLaren Racing) & Rickie Fowler (+300)