San Diego State head coach Brady Hoke announces intent to retire after 2023 season

San Diego State Aztecs head coach Brady Hoke announced on Monday that he will retire at the end of the 2023 football season. Hoke has been with SDSU since 2019 and has been the program’s head coach since 2020. He also had a stint as HC from 2009-2010. He has amassed a 39-31 record with the Aztecs, but is perhaps better known for his time spent as the head coach at Michigan.

Hoke was an assistant in Ann Arbor from 1995 to 2002, and returned to lead the program between 2011 and 2014. He has also spent time in various roles throughout his career at Oregon State, Tennessee, Oregon, and in the pros with the Carolina Panthers.

The Aztecs, who had an excellent 2021 season that took them to the Mountain West Conference championship game, went 7-6 in 2022 and have fallen to 3-7 with just a few weeks left in 2023. They will not be bowl eligible this postseason, meaning Hoke’s final game will take place on Saturday, Nov. 25 against Fresno State.

Who are some potential candidates to replace Hoke?

While the Aztecs program may not have the biggest draw, it’s a good landing spot for coordinators hoping to break into their first head coaching job, or for former disgraced HCs to break back in.

With that in mind, we keep an eye on Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who was fired from his head coaching job at Miami in 2021. However, he may be holding out for a better offer after an impressive year of defense in Happy Valley. Nebraska defensive coordinator spent the better part of the 2010s as part of the San Diego State coaching staff, and could return to land his first head coaching job here.

What about current HCs who could consider this job a step up? Marshall’s Charles Huff put together an impressive first half of a season with the Thundering Herd, but dropped off in the second half of the season. James Madison’s Curt Cignetti has led the Dukes to 10-0 so far this season, and a move to the Mountain West would be a step up from the Sun Belt.

And of course, there’s Jacksonville State’s Rich Rodriguez, another former Michigan head coach. The Gamecocks are 7-3 this season, and Rodriguez’s extensive Power 5 resume would be a huge plus.