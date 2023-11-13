Report: Mississippi State fires head coach Zach Arnett

Mississippi State is set to fire head coach Zach Arnett, according to a report from Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger. The move comes just two days after the Bulldogs suffered their latest ugly loss in a season full of them, falling 51-10 at Texas A&M — a game that has now prompted not one but two coaching changes.

“As part of my thorough and continued evaluation, I have determined that a change in leadership is necessary to move our football program forward and position it for the highest level of success,” Zac Selmon, the Bulldogs’ Director of Athletics, said in a statement. “I have the utmost respect for Zach Arnett and am incredibly appreciative of the effort he put forth in leading our football program. However, the progress and on-field results have not been of the standard required for Mississippi State to achieve the level of success we need and expect.”

MSU senior offensive analyst Greg Knox will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Arnett was in the midst of his first season as the head man in Starkville, having been elevated from defensive coordinator to head coach following the unexpected passing of the legendary Mike Leach last December. A bumpy transition was expected as the Bulldogs shifted from Leach’s Air Raid to a more pro-style system, but even the most patient fans probably didn’t expect things to be quite this dire. MSU pulled an upset of Arizona in Week 2, but the bottom has fallen out since, with losses in six of the team’s last eight games — including punchless performances against Auburn, Kentucky and A&M over the last three weeks in which they were outscored by a combined 102-26. They currently sits at 4-6, with a 1-6 record in the SEC.

Arnett came to Starkville in January of 2020, hired by Leach to help turn the team’s defensive fortunes around. He did so in impressive fashion, taking the Bulldogs from 49th in defensive SP+ in 2020 to 34th in 2021 and 20th last season. That performance prompted MSU to name him interim head coach when Leach was hospitalized last December, and he had the interim tag removed after leading the team to a ReliaQuest Bowl win over Illinois to end the season. His overhaul of Leach’s offense, however, has been a disaster, with MSU averaging just 15.6 points per game against Power 5 opponents amid injuries to QB Will Rogers and RB Jo’Quavious Marks.