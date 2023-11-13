Is Damian Lillard playing for the Bucks on Monday vs. the Bulls?

The Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to find their footing after losing their last two games when they face the Chicago Bulls Monday. They’ll also be hoping their star point guard Damian Lillard can be back on the floor. Lillard has missed the team’s last two contests with a calf injury. Here’s the latest on his status for Monday’s game.

Damian Lillard injury updates

Lillard is officially listed as probable due to injury management, so this tells us his calf injury is going to be a bit of a lingering thing. The guard has dealt with injury concerns in each of the last two seasons, so this is a sign his body might be starting to feel the impact of his high-octane playing style. Nevertheless, he is expected to suit up.

In the event Lillard doesn’t play, MarJon Beauchamp, Malik Beasley and Pat Connaughton would absorb those minutes as they’ve done in the last two games. The latter two are more likely to deliver value in fantasy/DFS lineups.