Is De’Aaron Fox playing for the Kings on Monday vs. the Cavaliers?

The Kings PG has an ankle injury. We break down and update you on his status for Monday’s game vs. Cleveland.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Sacramento Kings v Houston Rockets
De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings looks on from the bench during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on November 04, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
The Sacramento Kings haven’t quite found their offensive rhythm from a year ago early in the 2023-24 season, and a lot of that has to do with the absence of star point guard De’Aaron Fox. Fox is dealing with an ankle sprain that has cost him five games. Will he return Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers? Here’s the latest on the guard’s status.

De’Aaron Fox injury updates

Fox has officially been listed as doubtful, which is the first sign he is progressing towards a return. Usually, a questionable tag is thrown out ahead of a player coming back that day, so we can likely rule Fox out for Monday’s encounter against Cleveland. However, his status will be worth monitoring as players have quickly been upgraded from doubtful to available before.

If Fox is indeed out for Monday’s game, Davion Mitchell will remain the starting point guard for Sacramento. There will also be more usage for Malik Monk, who is hoping to get going after a slow start to the campaign.

