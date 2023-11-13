James Cook returns to game midway through 2nd quarter in Week 10 vs. Broncos

Update: Cook is in to start the Bills fourth drive. His time in purgatory is over for now. We’ll see if he returns to his usual workload.

The Buffalo Bills are hosting the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football in Week 10 and so far, it’s been an ugly game for the Bills. To start the game, running back James Cook caught a pass in the flat, got stood up and then had the ball ripped out of his grasp. The Broncos kicked a field goal off of that turnover to give them their current 3-0 lead.

Cook’s fumble was his first of the season, but he hasn’t seen the field since. For now, he’s been benched for Latavius Murray. I would assume we will see Cook again, but only time will tell.

After the first three drives, Cook has just the one snap where he fumbled.