The Palestra will be the site for a Big 5 showdown between the Villanova Wildcats and the Penn Quakers on Monday, November 13. The tip-off will be at 7 p.m. on NBC.

Villanova (3-0), ranked 22nd in the nation, cruised through an early home schedule and knocked off Le Moyne College 83-57 on Friday. Justin Moore had 21 points to lead the way and Brendan Hausen added 18. Tyler Burton did work on the inside with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Penn (2-1) suffered its first loss of the season against the St. Joseph Hawks in its first Big 5 game of the season. Clark Slacjhert handled business on the offensive end with 27 points, but he was the only member of the Quakers in double figures.

Villanova vs. Penn opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Villanova -12

Total: 141