The Xavier Musketeers, a Sweet 16 team from a season ago represent the Big East in a matchup against the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers on Monday. The tip-off will be 8:30 p.m. ET from Mackey Arena with FS1 handling the broadcast.

Xavier (2-0) opened the season with a couple of home wins and enter Monday’s road tilt fresh off of a 79-56 over the Jacksonville Dolphins. Six players had nine points or more. Quincy Olivari led the group with 17 points and four rebounds while Dailyn Swain added 15 points.

Purdue (3-0) cruised to a 87-57 win over Morehead State Eagles on Friday at home. Preseason All-American center Zach Edey had 18 points and eight rebounds in just 24 minutes of work. The Boilermakers had three guys in double figures and 11 different players chipped in points.

Xavier vs. Purdue odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Purdue -18

Total: 150