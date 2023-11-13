The Michigan Wolverines will head to the Big Apple and take on the St. John’s Red Storm at Madison Square Garden on Monday, November 13. The game will air on Fox Sports 1 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Michigan (1-0) opened its season with a 92-62 win over the Youngstown State Penguins on Friday. It was a balanced effort from the Wolverines on offense with four players in double figures. Will Tschefter led all scorers with 20 points and Oliver Nkamhoma had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

St. John’s (1-0) began the Rick Pitino era with a 90-74 win over Stony Brook. Both Chris Ledlum and Joel Soriano had double doubles. Soriano led the way with 22 points and 11 boards, while Ledlum had 16 and 14. The Red Storm dominated the glass, with a 43-30 edge.

Michigan vs. St. John’s opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: St. John’s -2.5

Total: 155.5