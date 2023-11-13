NBA MVP odds tracker: Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic off to flying starts in 2023-24

The Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks have gotten off to fast starts in the 2023-24 NBA season, and it’s courtesy of their two superstars who are at the top of the MVP odds table. Here’s a look at the latest lines for the league’s top individual honor at DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA MVP odds

Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic is the heavy favorite to win the award at the moment, averaging 29.8 points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game. He’s shooting 60.6% from the field and keeping the Nuggets afloat while Jamal Murray recovers from a hamstring injury. Jokic entered the season at +450 to win the award, and is now down to +240.

The big man is receiving stiff competition from Doncic, who is on a tear with the Mavericks. The guard is averaging 32.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game on 52/41/78 shooting splits. More importantly, Dallas is 8-2 and challenging Denver at the top of the West. After last season’s tanking debacle, this is a welcome change for Doncic and the Mavericks. Denver got the better of Dallas in their first meeting of the season, but we’ll get two more chances to see Jokic and Doncic go against each other.