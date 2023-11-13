Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Kings on Monday, November 13

The Cleveland Cavaliers (4-5) will travel west to take on the Sacramento Kings (4-4) on Monday night. Tipoff from Golden 1 Center is set for 10 p.m. ET and will air on NBA TV. This is the first time these teams have matched up this season.

Isaac Okoro (knee) and Ty Jerome (ankle) are out for Cleveland tonight while Sam Merrill (illness) is questionable. Trey Lyles (calf) is out for the Kings and De’Aaron Fox (ankle) is doubtful.

The Cavaliers are 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total sits at 221. On the moneyline, the Cavaliers are -148 while the Kings are +124.

Cavaliers vs. Kings, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers -3

No Fox is never good for the Kings, but they have played better in their last two matches without him. It sounds like he will be back at some point this week, but I don't see any chance of them taking down the Cavaliers with him out. Cleveland got Darius Garland back which was perfect for them and they should win this game handily. Neither squad is above .500 against the spread, but I will stick with the better team for tonight and go with the Cavs.

Over/Under: Under 221

Both of these teams are around the middle of the pack defensively, but have struggled offensively this season. In Kings games without Fox, they’ve gone under this total in all but one game and that game went to overtime. Cleveland has had some high scoring games, but just got Garland back who is strong on the defensive end of the court. Another factor to look at is Eric Dalen as a referee in this game. Last season, in games Dalen refereed, the under cashed 30 out of 45 times. It would not surprise me to see the Cavaliers blow out the Kings here and that playing a role in the under.