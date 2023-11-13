Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Bucks on Monday, November 13

The Chicago Bulls (4-6) and the Milwaukee Bucks (5-4) will matchup for the first time this season. Tipoff from Fiserv Forum is set for 8 p.m. ET. These teams could really use a win as they’ve both underperformed to this point.

Alex Caruso (toe) is doubtful for Chicago, while Patrick Williams (finger) is probable. Jae Crowder (groin) and Chris Livingston (ankle) are out for the Bucks. Damian Lillard is probable to return after missing the last two games with a calf injury.

Milwaukee is a 9-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total sits at 229.5. On the moneyline, the Bucks are -410 while the Bulls are +320.

Bulls vs. Bucks, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -9

The Bucks have covered one spread this season and the one was at home. Tonight, they get Lillard back and are coming off two straight losses. You have to think this team will be ready to go against a Bulls team that has struggled on the road. Chicago is 1-3 against the spread on the road. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lillard played well together and I would expect to see them tear Chicago apart on the pick and roll tonight. Look for this game to be close early, but Milwaukee will pull away late and win by double digits.

Over/Under: Under 229.5

These teams have scored a ton of points this season, but I expect the pace to slow down a bit tonight. There’s a chance Lillard takes some time to get his footing scoring the basketball while Antetokounmpo has scored a ton lately, so he should cool down a bit. The Bulls aren’t an issue for the Bucks defensively and could get blown out early on the second night of a back-to-back set. I’ll take the under.