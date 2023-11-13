Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Celtics on Monday, November 13

The New York Knicks (5-4) and Boston Celtics (7-2) will face off in an exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Monday. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBA TV. These teams faced off for their first games of the season and the Celtics took down the Knicks 108-104.

Neemias Queta is out for this matchup for the Celtics with a foot injury. New York is not dealing with any injuries.

Boston is a 9-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total sits at 222. On the moneyline, the Celtics are -395 while the Knicks are +310.

Knicks vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks +9

The Celtics have played much better basketball of late, but their first matchup is more of what I am expecting tonight. After rough start to the month, the Knicks have turned things around as they’ve won three straight games. Having RJ Barrett healthy is exactly what this team needs to be competitive. With as good as the Celtics has been, they’ve struggled with some of the better teams they’ve played. They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers last week. The Knicks’ defense is why I am siding with them here as they’re allowing 103.2 points per game which is the 2nd least in the NBA. It wouldn’t surprise me if the Knicks pulled off the upset.

Over/Under: Under 222

This is a matchup of two of the best defensive teams in the NBA. The Knicks are allowing 103.2 points per game like I said above and the Celtics are allowing 106.8 points per game which is the 6th least in the NBA. When these teams faced off in October, they went under this total by 10 points. Knicks games have gone under this total in six of nine games this season. Expect to see a similar outcome to their first game of the year with both teams finishing in the low 100s.