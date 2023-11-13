NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, November 13

We’ve got just four games on Monday’s NBA slate, which means there aren’t a lot of DFS value plays to choose from. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Andre Drummond, Bulls, $4,700

It’s the second game of a back-to-back set for the Bulls, but that could actually help Drummond get some additional playing time. He racked up 33.8 DKFP in just 15 minutes of action against the Pistons, and has topped 20 DKFP in three of the last four games. The Bucks are stiff matchup as they rank 4th in fantasy points against, but Drummond could get enough playing time to deliver solid production.

Corey Kispert, Wizards, $4,100

The Wizards small forward was likely playing through an injury initially, and has played well since getting right. He’s averaging 21 DKFP per game over the last three. The Raptors are a solid team defensively and do guard the perimeter well, so there will be some challenges for Kispert in this contest. However, he’s playing well enough at the moment to back his form in a tough matchup.

Malik Beasley, Bucks, $4,500

Damian Lillard should be back in for Milwaukee tonight, and that should actually help Beasley. He had a real clunker in his last game, which is why he’ll be motivated to get right against a division rival. The Bulls rank 18th in fantasy points allowed to guards, and Beasley has had enough good games recently to trust him to bounce back in this spot.