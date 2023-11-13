Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday’s games

We’ve got just four games on Monday’s NBA slate, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t great player props to target for bettors. Here’s a few we like for the day’s slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum over 26.5 points vs. Knicks (-145)

Tatum has slowed down a bit from his hot start where he scored 30 or more points in five out of six games, but this is a good matchup for him. The Celtics forward went for 34 in the opener against New York, and averaged 28.8 points per game against the Knicks a season ago. Back Tatum to top this line Monday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 11.5 rebounds vs. Bulls (-120)

The Greek Freak has gone over this line in two of the last four games, and has an excellent matchup against a Bulls team on the second night of a back-to-back set. Antetokounmpo averaged 13.3 boards against Chicago last year and should be able to exploit a team that ranks 28th in rebounds allowed. This is a spot where the Bucks bounce back behind their superstar.

Harrison Barnes over 1.5 3-pointers vs. Cavaliers (+100)

Barnes has been a bit inconsistent from deep in his last few games, but he is shooting 40.5% from the perimeter this season. He’s gone over this line in four of the eight games this season, and is attempting 4.6 per game. The Cavaliers rank 25th in opponent three-point percentage, so the matchup is there for Barnes to deliver a solid payoff on this line.