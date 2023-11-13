NFL weather forecast for Week 10 Monday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

The tenth week of the NFL season is nearly in the books, but we’ve got one more game to wrap up the week, between the Buffalo Bills (5-4) and Denver Broncos (3-5), on Monday night from Western New York. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tiebreaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include the National Weather Service and Accuweather, among others.

Here’s a look at Monday night’s weather report for one of the worst weather cities in the US, Buffalo, New York.

Weather for Broncos vs. Bills on Week 10 MNF

Forecast: Partly cloudy, low of 44 degrees, 9% chance of rain with winds up to 10 mph

As far as a mid-November night in Buffalo goes, this is nearly a tropical kind of day. There’s a very low chance of rain, it’s pretty mild temperature-wise too. Even the ‘real feel’ with the wind factored in isn’t supposed to dip below 40 degrees, according to Weather.com. Winds up to 10mph shouldn’t be a major factor either, letting Josh Allen and Russell Wilson sling the ball around with little to no impact.

Fantasy/betting implications

The weather in tonight’s game should not impact the way you bet this game. As far as fantasy lineups go, I mean, it’s already Monday night. So whoever you drop out of your lineup would be replaced by somebody playing in this game too, so they’d be dealing with the weather conditions as well.

Not worth tinkering with at this point.