Here’s how the public is betting Broncos vs. Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 10

Week 10 of the NFL season wraps up tonight with a battle in Western New York between two teams who seem to be heading in different directions, the Buffalo Bills (5-4) and the Denver Broncos (3-5). Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Orchard Park, NY.

Denver comes into this off a bye week, but in the week before they pulled a huge upset and took down the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills are coming into this off another primetime game, a loss at the hands of the Bengals that was not as close as the final score, 24-18, indicated.

Here’s a look at how the public is betting on these two teams ahead of their Monday night clash. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Monday Night Football betting splits

Broncos vs. Bills

Spread: Bills -7

This makes sense. Denver hasn’t shown a ton of life outside of their big win over KC a couple of weeks ago and the Bills still have a lot of talent despite the rut they find themselves in. That’s probably why 75% of the total bets and 66% of the handle are on Buffalo to win by seven points or more.

Over/Under: 47.5

Normally this is the bet that has the public pretty evenly split, but that’s not the case for this game. For Monday night’s contest 70% of the total bets and 79% of the handle are on the game going under the total number of points. Probably from the skepticisim in Buffalo’s once high-flying attack that has floundered in recent weeks.

Moneyline: Buffalo -340, Denver +270

This one isn’t really even a fair fight, at least it doesn’t seem that way to the public. As of Monday morning, 88% of the handle and 91% of the total bets were on the Bills to walk away with a win in this one.