NFL DFS Showdown picks, lineup strategy for Broncos vs. Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 10

The Denver Broncos will head east for their Monday Night Football matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. This was expected to be the best primetime game heading into the week as both Thursday Night Football and Sunday Night Football were not worth looking forward to.

NFL DFS Showdown strategy: Broncos vs. Bills

Captain’s Picks

Josh Allen, QB, Bills ($18,900)

This feels like it could be the Allen breakout game. The Broncos allow 23.8 standard fantasy points to quarterbacks per game which is the 5th most in the NFL. Allen has not played great this year, but he has a chance to prove himself and this Bills offense right on national television Monday night. If the Bills struggles continue, they’d have a real chance at missing out on the playoffs with how good the conference has been. Watch for Allen to carry this offense to a strong showing.

Russell Wilson, QB, Broncos ($14,100)

Everybody still looks at last season and criticizes Wilson. However, he has played good football to this point in the season. The Bills' defense has been good at defending quarterbacks in fantasy as they’re allowing the second-lowest standard fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. However, they’re dealing with a ton of injuries and I expect Wilson and the Broncos passing offense to take advantage of that.

FLEX Options

James Cooks, RB, Bills ($10,000)

Cook has the perfect matchup on Monday Night Football. The Broncos are allowing 45.9 standard fantasy points per game to opposing running backs which is by far the most in the NFL. Over the past few weeks, Cooks has been relatively quiet and is due for a breakout game in this matchup. They also allow 68 receiving yards to running backs which is the most in the NFL, so watch for the role that Cooks has in the passing game tonight.

Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos ($7,000)

Sutton has quietly been putting together a strong season. Through the past three weeks, Sutton has scored 10+ DFS points in each game. He is Wilson’s top option and they’ve finally decided that good things happen when they throw his way. Jeudy is talented, but he isn’t what they have in Sutton. They actually bode well together and are a tough one-two punch for opposing defenses to stop in the passing game.

Players to Avoid

Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills ($12,000)

Yes, it is surprising to see Diggs as a player to avoid. However, he will be lined up with Patrick Surtain II and that’s the matchup that I expect Surtain to have some success in. Diggs will still have some catches, but at his DFS cost, I don’t think he is worth playing in this matchup. There are guys that have close upside but are much cheaper.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Broncos ($6,800)

Jeudy hasn't done a ton this season. Against the Chiefs, he caught two passes for 50 yards and a touchdown. But if you go through his game logs, he has had a number of games with just three catches. I expect Sutton to be their breakout wide receiver in this matchup, so I wouldn't play Jeudy in DFS.