Jets WR Garrett Wilson suffers hand/wrist injury, returns to game in Week 10 vs. Raiders

Update, 10:17 p.m. ET: Wilson has returned to the game in the third quarter after getting his right arm checked out by team doctors on the sideline.

Jets medical staff was checking out Garrett Wilson on the sideline. He just caught a bunch of passes, seemingly testing and checking out his right arm. He goes to grab his helmet and comes back on field as Jets offense comes back in game. — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) November 13, 2023

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson suffered an apparent hand or wrist injury in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Wilson was being attended to by team doctors on the bench while the Jets defense was on the field, though it’s unclear when the injury may have occurred during play.

Garrett Wilson getting his hand/wrist checked out on the sideline. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 13, 2023

Wilson leads the team in receptions and receiving yards in Week 10 as the third quarter gets underway. He has five receptions for 67 yards on the day, followed by Tyler Conklin and Xavier Gipson.

More to come.