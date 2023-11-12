 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jets WR Garrett Wilson suffers hand/wrist injury, returns to game in Week 10 vs. Raiders

Jets WR Garrett Wilson suffered an injury in Week 10. Here are the latest updates.

By Grace McDermott Updated
New York Jets v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Update, 10:17 p.m. ET: Wilson has returned to the game in the third quarter after getting his right arm checked out by team doctors on the sideline.

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson suffered an apparent hand or wrist injury in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Wilson was being attended to by team doctors on the bench while the Jets defense was on the field, though it’s unclear when the injury may have occurred during play.

Wilson leads the team in receptions and receiving yards in Week 10 as the third quarter gets underway. He has five receptions for 67 yards on the day, followed by Tyler Conklin and Xavier Gipson.

More to come.

