Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke ruled OUT in Week 10 vs. Cardinals

Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke suffered an injury in Week 10. Here are the latest updates.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Atlanta Falcons communicates to the line of scrimmage during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

Update: Heinicke has been ruled OUT for the rest of the game.

Update: Heinicke is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

The Atlanta Falcons are taking on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 of the NFL season. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke stayed down on the field after a play but was eventually able to walk off slowly. He is going to get further evaluation on the injury, and backup QB Desmond Ridder will come into the game for Atlanta.

Heinicke was 8-of-15-for 55 yards and a touchdown before getting hurt. He added 34 rushing yards on four carries. Heinicke helped Atlanta get on the board in the second quarter with a two-yard pass to Scott Miller. The quarterback began the year backing up Ridder, but Atlanta decided to make a change under center due to the lackluster results from Ridder. With Heinicke sidelined, Ridder may have a chance to win his starting job back if he can keep the Falcons in the game against the Cardinals.

