Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke ruled OUT in Week 10 vs. Cardinals

Update: Heinicke has been ruled OUT for the rest of the game.

Falcons’ QB Taylor Heinicke ruled out today with a hamstring injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2023

Update: Heinicke is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

Taylor Heinicke has a hamstring injury and is questionable to return. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) November 12, 2023

The Atlanta Falcons are taking on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 of the NFL season. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke stayed down on the field after a play but was eventually able to walk off slowly. He is going to get further evaluation on the injury, and backup QB Desmond Ridder will come into the game for Atlanta.

Taylor Heinicke is hurt. Walks off slowly.



Desmond Ridder taking snaps, looks like he's about to come in. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 12, 2023

Heinicke was 8-of-15-for 55 yards and a touchdown before getting hurt. He added 34 rushing yards on four carries. Heinicke helped Atlanta get on the board in the second quarter with a two-yard pass to Scott Miller. The quarterback began the year backing up Ridder, but Atlanta decided to make a change under center due to the lackluster results from Ridder. With Heinicke sidelined, Ridder may have a chance to win his starting job back if he can keep the Falcons in the game against the Cardinals.

