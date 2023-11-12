Report: Boise State fires Andy Avalos

Boise State has fired head football coach Andy Avalos today, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The move comes just one day after Boise State defeated New Mexico to improve to 5-5 on the season.

A Boise State alum and former assistant coach of the program, Avalos was hired by his alma mater in 2021 after fellow alum Bryan Harsin departed for Auburn. He went 7-5 in his first season at the helm before going 10-4 the following year. The cracks began to show in the middle of that 2022 season as he fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough after a 2-2 start, leading to starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier entering the transfer portal. However, the Broncos were able to rally late in the season and win their division in the Mountain West Conference before falling to Fresno State in the league title game.

They weren’t able to carry that momentum into this season as losses to Washington, UCF, and Memphis put the head coach into hot seat conversations. Despite going 4-2 in conference play and still having a shot at the MWC title, the school still decided to make a change.

There has been a sense of diminishing returns with Boise State over the last few seasons as the program has long been eclipsed as the top Group of Five program in the country. Whoever the school hires will be tasked with getting the Broncos back to that level and potentially earn a berth in the newly expanded College Football Playoff.