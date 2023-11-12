Hornets rookie Brandon Miller OUT for rest of Sunday’s game vs. Knicks with ankle injury

Charlotte Hornets rookie small forward Brandon Miller is out for the rest of Sunday’s game against the New York Knicks after suffering an ankle injury. Miller landed on Josh Hart’s foot and had to go to the locker room, with the team later saying he was done for the day.

Brandon Miller lands on Josh Hart’s foot. Miller to bench pic.twitter.com/otPxI9i6so — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 12, 2023

It was a strong start for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft at Madison Square Garden with 11 points on 5-6 shooting. Miller also added three rebounds before exiting the game with the injury.

Miller has been off to a relatively slow start in his rookie season, averaging 13 points and 4.4 rebounds per game entering Sunday’s contest. His three-point percentage is a problem at 26.5%, but his overall efficiency isn’t terrible. If he can find a way to improve his range shooting, the overall efficiency should keep going up.

If Miller is sidelined for a while, look for Gordon Hayward and P.J. Washington to see more usage in the offense. Terry Rozier is also set to return soon, and he’s a volume shooter as well.