Report: Texas A&M to fire Jimbo Fisher

Texas A&M is set to fire head football coach Jimbo Fisher as early as today, per Billy Liucci of TexAgs. The decision for the Aggies to part ways with the head coach was set in motion during executive session of TAMU’s board of regents meeting on Thursday. The head coach has eight years remaining on his contract with an exorbitant reported buyout of $75 million according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. A team meeting will take place later today.

Texas A&M hired Fisher in 2018 with the hopes that he would bring a national championship to College Station like he had done in Tallahassee at Florida State. The university put money behind its decision by making him one of the highest paid college football coaches in history, first signing him to a 10-year, $75 million contract and later giving him a fully guaranteed 10-year, $95 million contract extension in 2021.

The ensuing results on the field, however, wouldn’t match Texas A&M’s expectations for a national championship. Through six seasons, Fisher would post a 45-25 record where he failed to deliver a single double-digit win season. Struggles on offense defined a good chunk of his run in College Station, despite consistently bringing top 10 recruiting classes to College Station. Frustration began to build within the A&M fan base as the Aggies continued to finish behind Alabama and LSU in the SEC West and Fisher’s name became a hot seat candidate following a mediocre 5-7 campaign in 2022.

With the need to improve this season, Fisher and his Aggies once again underperformed by falling at Miami in Week 2. Back-to-back losses to Alabama and Tennessee in October kneecapped any hopes for an SEC title. A close 38-35 loss to Ole Miss last Saturday proved to be the final straw.