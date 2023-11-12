LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Jimmy Butler headline NBA injury report for Sunday, November 12

It’s a loaded Sunday slate in the NBA, which is a rare occurrence during football season. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 12

Hornets vs. Knicks

Gordon Hayward (hamstring) - probable

The veteran forward should be in for Charlotte.

Wizards vs. Nets

Delon Wright (MCL) - OUT, will miss 4-6 weeks

With Wright out, look for Landry Shamet and Johnny Davis to see more playing time in the backcourt. Shamet has more upside as a three-point shooter, but the Wizards might give Davis significant run to evaluate his long-term fit with the roster.

Nic Claxton (ankle) - available

Ben Simmons (hip) - OUT

Claxton returning will cut into Day’Ron Sharpe’s minutes, although the starter might be eased in.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers

Xavier Tillman (knee) - doubtful

Tillman remains out, which means you can keep rolling with Bismack Biyombo and Santi Aldama in DFS lineups. Biyombo is likely to keep getting the start for Memphis.

Pacers vs. 76ers

Jalen Smith (back) - questionable

If Smith remains out, Isaiah Jackson will take over the backup center role for Indiana.

Pistons vs. Bulls

Alec Burks (forearm) - questionable

Jaden Ivey (illness) - questionable

Jalen Duren (ankle) - OUT

The Pistons could get some key backcourt players in this game, which would likely cut into Killian Hayes’ minutes. He’s been a solid value add in DFS lineups so far.

Alex Caruso (toe) - questionable

Patrick Williams (finger) - probable

If Caruso doesn’t play, that opens up more minutes for Coby White and Jevon Carter in the rotation.

Nuggets vs. Rockets

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans

Herbert Jones (knee) - questionable

Naji Marshall (knee) - questionable

Given how Dallas is playing offensively, the Pelicans will hope to have both wing defenders in. If both are out, Jordan Hawkins and Dyson Daniels are the filler plays for fantasy/DFS purposes.

Heat vs. Spurs

Jimmy Butler (knee, personal) - TBD

Butler was listed as probable for Saturday’s game, but quickly was ruled out due to a personal issue. We’ll see if he’s able to rejoin the team and play the second night of a back-to-back set given he sat out Saturday.

Thunder vs. Suns

Devin Booker (calf) - doubtful

Eric Gordon (shoulder) - questionable

Bradley Beal (back) - probable

Booker is likely out, while Gordon is questionable. Grayson Allen looks like he’s in line for another start, with Beal and Kevin Durant being the top fantasy options for Phoenix.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors

Anthony Edwards (illness) - questionable

Naz Reid (neck) - questionable

Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert are already going to be big factors here, but would take on more of a role if Reid is out. Edwards sitting this game likely means more usage for Kyle Anderson and Jaden McDaniels.

Stephen Curry (rest) - TBD

Klay Thompson (rest) - TBD

Andrew Wiggins (rest) - TBD

Draymond Green (rest) - TBD

We’ll see how the Warriors manage their stars on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers

Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) - OUT

The Blazers continue to be banged up in the backcourt. Shaedon Sharpe looks like an automatic play here, with Skylar Mays being a potential value add simply due to the lack of other guards on the team.

LeBron James (calf) - questionable

Anthony Davis (hip/groin) - probable

Jaxson Hayes (ankle) - probable

Davis and Hayes should be in after playing in the last game. James being included here is interesting since the team is not on a back-to-back set. If the King sits, Davis will become the focal point of the team. D’Angelo Russell would also see more usage in a scenario where James is ruled out.