Ja’Marr Chase not targeted in first quarter of Week 10 vs. Texans

The Cincinnati Bengals are taking on the Houston Texans in Week 10 of the NFL season. The Bengals offense is missing a key piece as Tee Higgins was ruled out heading into the weekend with a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was listed as questionable with a back injury but was ruled active and is playing.

It seems like the injury may be lingering as Chase is not seeing his usual workload or production. It’s still early, but Chase has only played 75% of snaps so far. He was not targeted in the first quarter, and quarterback Joe Burrow has instead relied on Tanner Hudson and Trenton Irwin early in the game.

We will continue to provide updates on Chase’s usage, but for now, there is early concern that the injury could hinder him. With nine minutes to go in the second quarter, Chase has one reception on his lone target for eight yards and the game is tied at seven.