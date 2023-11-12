Opening odds for Bengals vs. Ravens on Thursday Night Football in Week 11 of 2023 NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Cincinnati Bengals in a pivotal AFC North matchup for Thursday Night Football in Week 11 of the NFL season. Kickoff from M&T Stadium in Baltimore, MD is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 16.

In the following sections, we’ll take a look at the opening odds for this Bengals vs. Ravens matchup and share our initial thoughts on how this game could play out.

2023 NFL odds: Bengals vs. Ravens Week 11

Sunday, November 12

Point spread: Ravens -3

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Ravens -162, Bengals +136

Wednesday, November 8

Point spread: Ravens -2.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Ravens -135, Bengals +114

May 12

Point spread: Bengals -1

Moneyline: Bengals -115, Ravens -105

The Bengals hold a 5-4 record on the season after suffering a 30-27 home loss to the Houston Texans last Sunday. After a slow 1-3 start to the season, it appeared that the Bengals were back on track with four straight wins. However, their most recent loss to the Texans puts them at the bottom of an extremely competitive AFC North division at 5-4.

The Ravens check into this pivotal matchup with a 7-3 record after a surprising 33-31 home loss to the Cleveland Browns last week. Prior to that, Baltimore was firing on all cylinders with four straight victories, and many considered them as one of the top teams in the AFC. That could still be the case, but the Ravens will need to win this matchup over the Bengals to stay in the running for the top record in the AFC.

Both of these teams were playing extremely good football prior to their most recent losses on Sunday. The Ravens feel like the stronger team overall on both sides of the ball, and I’m leaning toward taking them on a short week to win and cover the spread at home.

Pick: Ravens -3