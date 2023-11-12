Opening odds for Steelers vs. Browns in Week 11 of 2023 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns are both coming off a win last Sunday, and they’ll meet for the second time this year in Week 11 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Cleveland Browns Stadium is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 19.

Below, we’ll run through the opening odds for this AFC North matchup while providing our initial lean on which side makes for the best pick against the spread.

2023 NFL odds: Steelers vs. Browns Week 11

Sunday, November 12

Point spread: Browns -4

Point total: 38.5

Moneyline: Browns -180, Steelers +150

Wednesday, November 8

Point spread: Browns -4.5

Point total: 38

Moneyline: Browns -205, Steelers +170

May 12

Point spread: Browns -1.5

Moneyline: Browns -120, Steelers +100

The Steelers have impressed this season despite having a below-average offense. Most recently, Pittsburgh outlasted the Green Bay Packers by a score of 23-19 last Sunday, moving to 6-3 on the season, which is firmly in the AFC playoff race. The Steelers have won four of their last five games while holding each of their opponents to 20 points or less in that span.

The Browns made a dramatic comeback on the road to beat the Baltimore Ravens by a score of 33-31 last week. That marks four wins in the last five games for Cleveland, and this was one of the most impressive, as the Browns overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win on a last-second field goal.

As for this Week 11 matchup, I’m expecting an extremely tight, back-and-forth battle between two divisional teams that know each other very well. I’m leaning toward the Steelers to make enough plays on defense and in the running game to cover this spread.

Pick: Steelers +4