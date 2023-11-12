 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for Raiders vs. Dolphins in Week 11 of 2023 NFL season

We go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Raiders vs. Dolphins in Week 11.

By Pete Hernandez
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: Tua Tagovailoa #1 calls a play to Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders travel to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 11 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS. The Raiders head back on the road after a two-game homestand, while the Dolphins are fresh off their bye week.

2023 NFL odds: Raiders vs. Dolphins Week 11

Sunday, November 12

Point spread: Dolphins -10
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Dolphins -470, Raiders +360

Wednesday, November 8

Point spread: Dolphins -10
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Dolphins -470, Raiders +360

May 12

Point spread: Dolphins -5.5
Moneyline: Dolphins -225, Raiders +190

Las Vegas is fresh off back-to-back home games against the New York Giants and New York Jets and will look to carry their newfound energy around the organization on the road. While the Raiders’ 19th-ranked scoring defense (21.4 PPG allowed) has overachieved, their offense has averaged a mere 17.3 PPG this season. With Aidan O’Connell set to make his third straight start, the hope is that the rookie can continue to form a rapport with All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, who remains Las Vegas’ best weapon.

Miami is fresh off its bye week, having last faced the Kansas City Chiefs in a 21-14 loss two weeks ago in Germany. Despite boasting the league’s highest-scoring offense (31.7 PPG), the Dolphins have seen no shortage of criticism based on their resume. Miami has lost six straight games against winning teams, yet they are 12-5 against teams with a .500 record or worse in that span, which bodes well for their matchup with Las Vegas.

Heading into Sunday night, the Raiders were 4-5 against the spread while the Dolphins were 6-3, including a perfect 4-0 mark at home. The numbers speak for themselves, as Miami has held its own against teams with a .500 record or worse. The Raiders’ rejuvenated locker room is inspiring, but their defense is not equipped to contain Miami’s high-octane offensive attack.

Pick: Dolphins -10

