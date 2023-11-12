Opening odds for Bears vs. Lions in Week 11 of 2023 NFL season

The Chicago Bears face the Detroit Lions in an NFC North showdown for Week 11. Kickoff from Ford Field is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox. Sunday’s matchup will mark the first of two meetings between these two over the next three weeks.

2023 NFL odds: Bears vs. Lions Week 11

Sunday, November 12

Point spread: Lions -9

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Lions -425, Bears +330

Wednesday, November 8

Point spread: Lions -7.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Lions -345, Bears +275

May 12

Point spread: Lions -5

Moneyline: Lions -215, Bears +185

Chicago is fresh off a 16-13 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 10, which both snapped a two-game losing skid while also strengthening their 2024 NFL Draft odds. D’Onta Foreman ran for 80 yards and a touchdown to help propel the Bears over the Panthers in what was an otherwise ugly, sluggish affair. The win also moved the Panthers to 1-8, strengthening the chance that their 2024 first-round pick would result in the top overall selection, which coincidentally, belongs to Chicago.

The Lions head back home after an offensive shootout with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10. For the moment, Detroit retains its position atop the NFC North, although the surprise Minnesota Vikings (6-4) are not far behind. The Lions are scoring at a clip of 25.0 PPG (9th) and are allowing just 20.6 PPG to their opponents (14th), and they’ll need their balanced attack to pick up a big divisional victory at home in Week 11.

The Bears are 3-5-2 against the spread this season while the Lions are 6-2 through eight games, and 3-1 versus the spread when at home. Even if Justin Fields is back under center for Chicago, it’s impossible to pick against a more talented Lions offense, which boasts an average scoring margin of +9.5 when at home. Take Detroit to win and cover on Sunday.

Pick: Lions -9