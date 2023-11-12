Opening odds for Titans vs. Jaguars in Week 11 of 2023 NFL season

The Tennessee Titans travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC South showdown for Week 11. Kickoff from EverBank Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS. The Titans remain in search of their first road win as they face the Jaguars for the first of their two matchups this year.

2023 NFL odds: Titans vs. Jaguars Week 11

Sunday, November 12

Point spread: Jaguars -6

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Jaguars -245, Titans +200

Wednesday, November 8

Point spread: Jaguars -5.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -218, Titans +180

May 12

Point spread: Jaguars -5

Moneyline: Jaguars -205, Titans +175

Tennessee (3-6) is riding a two-game losing streak heading into Sunday, having fallen to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-6 in Week 10. The Titans' defense was carved up for 278 yards and two touchdowns by Baker Mayfield, as Tennessee’s offense managed just 3.5 total yards per play on the afternoon. Quarterback Will Levis finished 19/39 for 199 yards and an interception.

Jacksonville (6-3) saw their five-game winning streak snapped last week after being thoroughly outmatched in a 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Amid a mere three-point offensive outing, the Jaguars put together an embarrassing five-possession stretch in which they fumbled, kicked a field goal, threw an interception, fumbled, and threw another interception.

Trevor Lawrence finished 17/29 for 185 yards and two interceptions, as he was personally responsible for three of the Jaguars’ four turnovers.

The Titans are 4-5 against the spread this season, while the Jaguars are 6-3 and 4-1 over their last five contests. Jacksonville has had trouble covering the spread at home, but with a +11.3 average scoring margin over their last three games, there’s confidence in a bounce-back performance at home in Week 11. Take the Jaguars to win and cover against their AFC South rival.

Pick: Jaguars -6