Opening odds for Chargers vs. Packers in Week 11 of 2023 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers are set to host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 19.

Below, we’ll run through the opening odds for this Chargers vs. Packers matchup while providing our initial lean on which side makes for the better pick against the spread.

2023 NFL odds: Chargers vs. Packers Week 11

Sunday, November 12

Point spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Chargers -162, Packers +136

Wednesday, November 8

Point spread: Chargers -2.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Chargers -130, Packers +110

May 12

Point spread: Chargers -2.5

Moneyline: Chargers -130, Packers +110

The Packers had a chance to win the game at the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday, but Green Bay QB Jordan Love threw an interception to end the game, which sealed a 23-19 road loss. The Packers have now lost five of their last six games to hold a 3-6 record on the season.

The Chargers stand at 4-5 on the season after their most recent loss to the Detroit Lions. That was an entertaining, competitive game last Sunday, which ended in a last-second field goal for the Lions to take the 38-35 victory on the road. That snapped a two-game win streak for the Chargers, who tallied decisive wins against the New York Jets and Chicago Bears in the previous weeks.

To be frank, the Packers haven’t done much to inspire confidence this season. Their only win in the last six games came against a Los Angeles Rams team that started QB Brett Rypien and scored only three points. The Chargers have enough offensive firepower to score and cover the spread in this road matchup.

Pick: Chargers -3