Opening odds for Cardinals vs. Texans in Week 11 of 2023 NFL season

The Arizona Cardinals face the Houston Texans in Week 11 of the NFL season. Kickoff from NRG Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS. The Cardinals will seek their first road win of the season as Kyler Murray makes his second start of the season against C.J. Stroud, who continues his campaign for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

2023 NFL odds: Cardinals vs. Texans Week 11

Sunday, November 12

Point spread: Texans -4

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Texans -192, Cardinals +160

Wednesday, November 8

Point spread: Texans -4

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Texans -185, Cardinals +154

May 12

Point spread: Texans -1.5

Moneyline: Texans -125, Cardinals +105

Arizona is fresh off a battle with the Atlanta Falcons in what was Kyler Murray’s 2023 season debut. Murray made his first return to the field after rehabbing from an ACL injury in the season prior, and with him back in the fold he immediately provided a boon to his surrounding weapons on offense. The Cardinals hadn’t had a tight end reach 100 yards in nearly three decades, while Trey McBride reached 98 yards midway through the third quarter with Murray in the pocket.

The Texans picked up a huge upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10, fending off the AFC contender to the tune of 30-27 on the road. C.J. Stroud once again added to his resume for Offensive Rookie of the Year, helping facilitate another game-winning drive to help propel Houston on a last-second field goal.

Stroud finished 23/39 for 356 yards with one touchdown and an interception, as the Texans moved to 5-4 on the season while remaining in the hunt for the AFC South.

Heading into Sunday afternoon, the Cardinals were 4-5 against the spread and 1-4 on the road, while the Texans were 5-4 overall and 2-2 at home. While having Kyler Murray back into the fold should make things interesting, it’s hard to ignore the Texans’ +5.5 average scoring margin when at home this season. With Stroud continuing to play red hot, take Houston to win and cover at home.

Pick: Texans -4